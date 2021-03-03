Have your say on this notoriously unsafe Darling Downs road

Road sign shows Toowoomba-Cecil Plains Rd and Wellcamp Airport exit on the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing.

Road sign shows Toowoomba-Cecil Plains Rd and Wellcamp Airport exit on the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads is looking at options to improve safety and reduce the number of fatal and serious injury crashes on the Toowoomba-Cecil Plains Rd.

The planning project will identify and develop solutions to address safety issues as the road is an important rural route for agricultural communities across the Darling Downs.

The road has played host to several horror traffic crashes.

One of the worst occurred in April 2006 when a vehicle crashed into a power pole near Biddeston, killing three men, aged 18, 20 and 26, and a 23-year-old woman.

In February 2017, 35-year-old Newtown man died after he crashed into a tree while in September 2013 Pittsworth couple Michael and Heather Wicks were killed when their Toyota LandCruiser troop carrier collided with a semi-trailer at the Oakey-Pittsworth Rd intersection, at Aubigny.

As part of the planning process, the department staff want to hear from the community about safety issues on Toowoomba-Cecil Plains Road.

The feedback will be used to prioritise upgrade options in any business cases put forward for future construction funding.

The department said it would favour upgrades that deliver the greatest safety benefits and reduce fatal and serious injury crashes.

Click here to have your say.

Submission will be open until March 30.

