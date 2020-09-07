HAVE YOUR SAY: Readers’ big business wish list

THE news that Hervey Bay's Bunnings store could move to a nearby vacant lot, leaving the existing warehouse space empty, prompted our readers to share their hopes for the space.

Facebook fans had plenty of suggestions for what could fill the Bunnings space if it becomes available.

Many readers suggested big name retailers like Ikea and Costco, while others said it was more important to support small, local employers.

Reader poll Which business would you like to see come to the Fraser Coast? Ikea

Costco

Amart Furniture

Christmas Warehouse

DFO

Eat Street-style markets

Baby Bunting

Here's what you had to say on Facebook:

Christine Gibson: For the size of the building it's going to be a limited market, so maybe … Amart, Ikea, Costco or Christmas Warehouse.

Karen Rodwell: A large indoor entertainment place to encourage more holiday makers/visitors.

Cory Blinco: Anaconda and Amart furniture, QBD would be great too.

Katherine Madden: I'm a 41-year local and I am so sick of seeing the what's missing in Hervey Bay, we won't get an Ikea or Costco but buying into some sort of DFO or Harbour Town would be fantastic for our area and Queensland. I travel to Brisbane quarterly to shop, imagine if we could service the likes of Bundaberg, Gladstone, Rocky for a decent place to shop, eat and stay … We want to promote jobs let's capitalise on that! While I'm at it someone buy the Sporties and turn it into a multipurpose food market/eating precinct. Fresh stalls seven days a week and eateries/cafes/restaurants upstairs and throughout, multinational cuisine right near the pier? Just my thoughts.

Brad Wilson: A massive WEBER store! With every WEBER product and a BBQ shack cheers.

Kyle Greaves We don't need big business we need to support all the small family and local businesses in this town. You don't see Woolies or Dan Murphy's donating to the local sporting clubs or local events like the Beach House and Torquay Hotel.

Kelly Ann: Aqua golf would be cool. Give the teenagers a place to hang out

Michelle Griffin: What about an entertainment precinct, maybe an auditorium/ theatre/ Brolga Theatre type set up? Heaps of parking, centrally located.