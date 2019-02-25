HAVE YOUR SAY: Recreational anglers asked to be in survey

FRASER Coast anglers are being urged to take part in a state-wide survey, which will provide insight into Queensland's recreational fishing activity.



Fisheries Queensland aims to survey 15,000 Queensland households and invite 2000 recreational fishing households to participate in a logbook survey for 12 months.



It comes after the public consultation period for a discussion paper on the zoning plan for the Great Sandy Marine Park came to a close on Monday.



State member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the survey was being conducted independently of the marine park zoning review, but he said the survey would provide a fuller picture of recreational fishing in the region and that information could be used as the new zoning plan was determined.



Mr Saunders said he was often approached by locals who were concerned about the level of fish stocks and he wanted people to be able to have their say.



He said the survey was a chance for anglers to provide feedback on the recreational fishing scene.



"The survey will collect catch and effort information as well as social and economic data from local fishers," Mr Saunders said.



"Better data means better decisions about managing our valuable fisheries' resources.



"Maryborough locals are so fortunate to be a stone's throw from some beautiful fishing spots, not to mention Fraser Island's famous tailor run.



"By signing up, you'll be able to give Fisheries Queensland direction on how to best sustain these waterways."



Mr Saunders said as someone who didn't get out on the water, he was counting on anglers to provide him with the data so the best decisions could be made regarding the future of fishing in the region.



Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said online and call options made reporting your activity easier than ever.



"For a few minutes each month, you would be helping safeguard the marine resources for tomorrow," Mr Furner said.



"We want to leave a legacy of a sustainable fishery for our children and grandchildren but we can only do that with your help."



Researchers have been contacting people via phone and SMS to source survey participants and fishing diaries will be issued in April.



To find out more, visit www.qld.gov.au/fishingsurvey or call the DAF Customer Service Centre on 13 25 23.

