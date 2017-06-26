HAVE YOUR SAY: Should speed be reduced on Esplanade?

YOU have until Friday to share your opinion on a plan to decrease the speed limit on the Esplanade in Hervey Bay.

Currently a 50kmh zone, a proposal by Fraser Coast Regional Council wants to change sections to 40kmh.

The council is seeking public opinion on the idea, aimed to improve safety of motorists and pedestrians, that would effect suburbs of Scarness, Torquay and Urangan.

IGA Torquay is one of many businesses located on the stretch of road, and while owner Graham Sewell isn't completely against the proposed change, he does not think it's necessary for a long stretch.

"It's probably needed where playgrounds are with children playing, but not in other areas," Mr Sewell said.

"Otherwise I don't see a problem with 50kmh as it is."

Feedback is also sought on a proposal to add new intersection at Queens Rd, Scarness.

Complete a survey addressing the two changes here.

Survey closes on June 30.

