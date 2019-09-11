HAVE YOUR SAY: Time to make a stink about sewage

HAVE YOUR SAY: Aerial photo of Hervey Bay's Pulgul Creek Sewage Treatment Plant. The council wants to hear feedback on the region's sewage needs.

HAVE YOUR SAY: Aerial photo of Hervey Bay's Pulgul Creek Sewage Treatment Plant. The council wants to hear feedback on the region's sewage needs. Contributed

FRASER Coast residents - it's time to talk about sewage.

While it may not be a usual topic of polite conversation, the Fraser Coast Regional Council wants your help to shape the future of Hervey Bay's sewage treatment network.

Deputy mayor Darren Everard said sewage treatment plant upgrades would be needed to keep up with population growth over the next two decades.

"Wide Bay Water has done a lot of work exploring options to increase the capacity of our sewage treatment plants, and we're seeking feedback from the community so council can consider the best approach for the future,” Cr Everard said.

"The consultation activities will also explore new opportunities for recycling water to add to the current expansive irrigation program with turf farms, cane fields and hardwood forests.”

He encouraged all residents to get involved in community consultation activities.

There were a range of different ways the community could get involved over the next few weeks, he said.

These include information stalls at the Urangan Pier Park Markets on Saturday September 21 from 7am to 1pm and the Koala Markets at Urangan on Sunday September 22 from 6am to noon.

Community workshops will also be held at the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre on Tuesday September 24 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm, as well as Thursday September 26 from 9am to noon and 1pm to 4pm.

"In addition, we'll be hosting half-day educational site tours on September 23, 24 and 25 for residents wanting to know more about the Hervey Bay sewage treatment network,” Cr Everard said.

"Council has information on our website which includes online mapping of where the current sewage treatment plants are located and opportunities for feedback, while feedback forms will also be available at customer service centres and libraries in Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

"Following analysis of the community consultation, council is expected to make a decision in coming months on how best to increase capacity of our sewage treatment plants to cater for future growth.”