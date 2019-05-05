Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Hawks fan assaulted in violent MCG attack

by David Hurley
5th May 2019 1:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have launched an investigation after a Hawthorn fan was attacked by a Melbourne supporter at yesterday's match.

Video footage has emerged showing a Melbourne fan throw a punch at the Hawks supporter at the MCG before wrestling him to the ground.

At that point other supporters came between the pair.

Victoria Police has confirmed it is investigating the ugly incident.

"A 34-year-old Baxter man has been interviewed over an assault, which occurred at the MCG yesterday afternoon following the Melbourne - Hawthorn game," a Victoria Police spokeswoman said.

"The man is expected to be charged on summons with assault-related offences.

"Police are still to identify the victim, who had left the venue prior to their arrival."

The AFL and clubs have been contacted for comment.

david.hurley@news.com.au

afl assault crime hawks mcg

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Car crashes into house in Maryborough

    premium_icon BREAKING: Car crashes into house in Maryborough

    News Two people have been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a structure in Maryborough

    • 5th May 2019 12:41 PM
    Mega book and clothing sale

    premium_icon Mega book and clothing sale

    Whats On Clothing will be selling for $2 an item

    First jazz show by Mary River

    premium_icon First jazz show by Mary River

    Whats On Limited seats to show

    CANCELLED: Tonight's Maryborough speedway called off

    CANCELLED: Tonight's Maryborough speedway called off

    Motor Sports Maryborough speedway race meeting cancelled