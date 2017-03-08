Hay thieves at night betray what we stand for: opinon

LOW ACT: Bay farmer Wayne Rassmussen stands beside the remaining hay, after more than 30 bales were stolen from his family property.

YOU would have had to have been living under a rock or on another planet not to know that the Fraser Coast has been hard hit by a prolonged dry spell.

Calls have gone out to have this region drought-declared after dams and vital fodder have dried up, starving some farmers of their livelihoods and robbing cattle of their feed.

We read the concerning news that after record top temperatures and a drastic dry run, canegrowers fear the worst for this year's crush.

The Maryborough Canegrowers group was hoping to crush 840,000 tonnes this season but this has been revised down to about 500,000 tonnes, taking a huge slice of valuable income out of the district's economy.

And talking about robbing cattle of their feed, that's exactly what someone did in a night raid when they took 30 bales of hay from a Hervey Bay farmer's shed. The hay was for a local cattle producer forced to hand-feed his stock.

To think this sort of theft can occur is both disappointing and disheartening, in a community that always rallies together to show its compassion when the chips are down.

As our farmer who lost the hay said: "If someone had come knocking at my door and asked for some hay, I would have given it to them”.