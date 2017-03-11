33°
Hayden challenges himself to a Grey Wolf

Boni Holmes
| 11th Mar 2017 10:01 AM
TOP NOTCH: Moonaboola Sea Scout Hayden North is the second cub in the history of the group to receive the Grey Wolf badge, the pinnacle of Cub Scouting.
TOP NOTCH: Moonaboola Sea Scout Hayden North is the second cub in the history of the group to receive the Grey Wolf badge, the pinnacle of Cub Scouting. contributed

HAYDEN North has achieved the pinnacle of Cub Scouting by just having a lot of fun.

And is the second cub to receive the achievement award in the Moonaboola Sea Scout's history of 72 years.

The Maryborough cub received the Grey Wolf badge which is the only Cub Scout badge that you're entitled to wear throughout your remaining scouting l ife -and it's rare.

"It was quite hard but it was easy as well,” Hayden said.

"Like some of the badges are pretty easy in level 1 but when you get to level 2 it is really hard and a bit more challenging.

"I did most of my work at home and then brought it in to be tested by my leader.

"The Grey Wolf is a big accomplishment.”

To complete the Grey Wolf badge you are required to complete the Gold Boomerang, participated in at least four outdoor activities, lead a bushwalk, attend at least two pack councils, complete four level two achievement badges and a special interest badge, develop and present a Jungle Book resource and fill out an application.

Hayden joined the Moonaboola Sea Scouts four years ago and has earned 23 achievement badges.

"I joined because I like the outdoors,” he said.

He said he has gained many skills from safely walking through the bush, canoeing, and responsibilities of helping other people.

"On Australia Day every year we come down to the park and we service billy tea and damper to people for a gold coin donation.”

The nine-year-old is looking forward to being invested as a Scout soon and facing new challenges.

He is also excited about the possibility of going to Kiwi Woggle and in 2019 the Jamboree in Adelaide.

"I went to Cuboree last year and met Shawn and Mitchell from Baddow Scout Group and other cubs from Browns Plains and

Gympie,” he said.

Mum and Cub leader Kaye said it was very exciting.

"Hayden is the second one in our entire history of being a scout group to receive the grey wolf,” she said.

"We do a program with the badges but the extra badges is totally Hayden doing the work in his own time.

"Once Cubs achieve their bronze, silver and gold boomerang, it's a personal choice for a cub to try for grey wolf or not, it is not a requirement.

"In the Cub Scout book it stipulates what they have to do - which is complete the boomerangs, extra work for badges in four different areas, and fulfill other requirements.

"We helped him plan his hike that he took a group of Cubs on as part of grey

wolf.

"It is them demonstrating their leadership skills and keen attitude towards being a scout.

"Not everyone wants to do it and some that want to do it don't actually achieve

it.”

The proud mum said she joined as a leader two-and-a-half years ago.

"Hayden had joined Cubs and the group just grew,” Kaye said.

"The leaders were asking for assistance and I put my hand up.

"Since then my two daughter have joined scouts as well.

"We love it.”

Kaye said the whole family was involved and her two daughters were recently invested as Joeys.

"Not only is scouting great and family friendly but they are our family.”

Joeys, Cubs and Scouts meet every Friday at the Tinana Scout Den, Gympie Rd (next to Tinana QCWA hall) - Joeys 6-7pm, Cubs and Scouts 6-8pm.

To find out more about Moonaboola Sea Scouts phone Ken Ashford on 41222111.

Topics:  fccommunity grey wolf award scouts fraser coast

Hayden challenges himself to a Grey Wolf

