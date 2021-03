A hazard reduction burn is being carried out at Duckinwilla on Wednesday.

The burn is being carried out in a paddock near the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Lenthalls Dam Road and is producing a lot of smoke.

Motorists are being urged to use caution when driving in the area.

No property is threatened.

