Daughter tears up talking of ‘harrowing’ ordeal

LAMISSE Hamouda is just relieved to get a 'famous bear hug' from her dad as she and her family eagerly await his return after he was detained in one of Egypt's worst prisons for over a year.

"There was no guarantee when this would end - we knew it would eventually, but our biggest fear was that this could have dragged on for years," she said.

Hazem Hamouda is on his way back to his home of Australia where he has lived for over three decades and raised six children, after originally travelling to Egypt in January 2018 for a family holiday where he was later accused of sympathising with the Muslim Brotherhood.

Ms Hamouda spoke out today saying the ordeal was overwhelming, traumatic, and harrowing, tearing up over her 'big softy' father.

"My family and I are relieved that my father is on his way home. This has been the most harrowing and traumatic 15 months that has impacted every aspect of our lives," she said.

"It has cost us financially, emotionally, psychologically and physically and even though we've gotten through this we are still standing in ongoing solidarity with many of the other families who continue to suffer and fight for loved ones in Egypt.

Hazem Hamouda, right, with daughter Saja, wife Evelyn, son Harun before the ordeal.

"The fight we have put up is testament to how much we love and adore our father. Dad has always been a family man. He can be intense and opinionated but most of all he's a genuine softy and a big-hearted father who loves us more than anything."

Ms Hamouda campaigned to have her father released since January 2018.

"Our family's dedication to the fight to free our dad and bring him home is evidence of the strength, love and determination we saw reflected in our parents. I know mum is eager to have him back, my grandmother is excited to see her son again, my siblings can't wait to get one of dad's famous bear hugs. We are all a combination of relief, elated and exhausted.

"He's probably really going to dig into some of mum's cooking, especially having been quite starved behind bars, and spend time with my grandmother - she's really really missed him and just enjoy some family time - he's made it clear to us we're not to go anywhere for a while."

Mr Hamouda's lawyers secured Mr Hamouda's release from one of Egypt's most notorious prisons, Tora Prison in Cairo, over three weeks ago but his departure from Egypt had been prevented by Egyptian authorities.

Hazem Hamouda with wife Evelyn before being locked up.



He was never charged during the ordeal, but instead a long battle followed.

His lawyers said during the ordeal he did not renounce his dual citizenship but the process was started because the Australian government "wasn't doing enough to raise his case".

"As we made clear and in a legal opinion we share with DFAT, there was no impediment to Australia acting - his predominant nationality is Australian, he's lived here for more than 3 decades, has 6 beautiful children here and considers Australia home so Australia can, and always should, have raised his case," Mr Hamouda's lawyer Jennifer Robinson said.

The Hamouda family thanked Peter Greste, a renowned journalist who was also detained in Egypt in 2013, who helped with the case and said he resonated Mr Hamouda's trauma.

"I viscerally know and understand what Hazem and his family went through … We will probably never know which one thing it was that finally convinced the Egyptians to let Hazem go. Its indescribable."

Mr Hamouda's lawyers said his case falls within the context of a crime against humanity and hopes Australia will raise this with the Human Rights Council.