LOUIS Moore had a big dream to own his own home before the age of 25.

Excitedly, 24 days before his 25th birthday, Louis phoned his mother Karen Moore to tell her he had done it.

Louis, his fiancé Courtney Leverington and their 14-month-old daughter Ayla moved in on June 1 to continue their life together.

Tragically, less than two months later Louis was killed in a crash on the Bruce Highway.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old father was driving back to his new home in Eimeo when the car he was travelling in was involved in a three-car crash south of Townsville.

He had been to Townsville with a friend to pick up lawn-mowing equipment with hopes of starting his own business.

Louis Moore (second from right), with his two brothers Nelson and Angus and his fiance Courtney Leverington. Contributed

Karen said her son Louis was determined, hardworking and motivated.

"Since Courtney fell pregnant with Ayla, Louis just stepped up to a whole new level," she said.

"He absolutely adored the both of them.

"His big thing, since he had his family, was to provide for them. Once he and Courtney moved in together, he was solely focused on getting ahead."

Karen said Louis was held in high regard by everyone who knew him, with her eldest Rhys, 26, saying he always looked up to Louis. His other two brothers, Angus, 22, Nelson, 20 and his dad Stephen Moore had great admiration for each other.

Karen said like most boys, their children thought they were invincible and made the most out of the family's block at Koumala.

ABOVE AND RIGHT: Louis Moore with his now 14-month-old daugher Ayla Moore. Contributed

"They ride motorbikes and drive cars down at the block," she said. "Nothing ever happened to them ... and here it is he dies in a crash.

"Whatever happened there, you could have done a thousand times and it wouldn't have turned out that way."

Courtney said her partner Louis was the kind of man who would do anything for you.

Louis and Ayla Moore. Contributed

"He always put us first, he was such a caring person," she said.

Louis and Courtney met via Facebook in 2010. Courtney said when she tried to set up a meeting with him, Louis said he was out of the area.

But she decided to head over to his house anyway and found him sitting at home.

"I think he was a bit scared to meet me," she said. "It all kicked off from there."

Courtney said on Sunday, before the police told her what had happened, she already knew something was wrong.

"From the time he stopped texting me, I was just calling and calling and calling," he said. "I tried to call (his friend's) phone but it went to 'this person isn't taking any calls', it was when I knew something was wrong," she said.

"I found the article (on the Daily Mercury website) before the police even got to my house. I couldn't believe it though, because the photo uploaded wasn't his car. I thought no, it must be somebody else. And then the police knocked on the door and I broke down.

"It doesn't really feel real, it's hard to believe."

Both Louis' and Courtney's families were devastated when they were told the news.

"We've just been getting through it since," Karen said. "The support around us has been amazing.

"The hardest thing is when you tell anybody, they're as sad as we are. You don't realise the impact it has on people.

"It's not something you ever want to do, especially when they've just bought their own house, they have a little girl.

"Everyone is just so devastated, and I guess you realise how many people it's affected. All of his mates have been coming around to his father's place, and I don't know, it's hard when you see all of these young men crying.

"It's just amazing all the respect that people have for him.

Louis' final farewell will be held at Whitsunday Funerals next week. A date has yet to be confirmed.