Jamie Brimble pleaded guilty this week to a total of five charges in Proserpine Magistrates Court. Contributed

A MAN deemed under the influence of drugs caught the attention of police by standing on a Whitsunday main road.

Jamie Lee Brimble appeared disorientated and confused when police found him on Shute Harbour Rd in Airlie Beach on October 11.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told Proserpine Magistrates Court the 32-year-old was standing on the road by his car, which had no number plates, at 1.50am that morning.

"He stated to police there was someone else in the car," she said.

"Police looked and there wasn't any one there, but the defendant insisted there was.

"He continually flexed his muscles at police."

Sgt Myors said police deemed him under the influence of drugs and charged him based on his conduct.

The court heard Brimble told police at the time he had driven to Airlie Beach from Proserpine that night with CCTV footage later confirming the claim.

The Proserpine man pleaded guilty this week to five charges including driving under the influence of drugs, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving without a licence.

Solicitor Peta Vernon said the man had been diagnosed with mental health issues and despite his troubling pass, was taking some steps to better himself.

"He assures he would be able to pass a drug test now," she said.

Magistrate James Morton fined Brimble a total of $2133 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.