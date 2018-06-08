Menu
He choked her twice, she stayed.. where are we going wrong?

Jessica Grewal
Inge Hansen
by and
8th Jun 2018 3:43 PM | Updated: 4:02 PM

CRAWLING on the floor, gasping for air, wondering if she has the strength to even try to escape.

His fingerprints mark her swollen throat.

His screams pierce through her dizzy confusion.

He's warned "I'm going to knock you".

Will this be the time he finally does?

Inner strength comes from somewhere.

She pretends to hear a knock at the door and makes a run for it. She survives.

Her friends think this is the moment that will finally make her leave.

But she won't.

Everyone but him will feel defeated. But now is not the time to give up. Now is the time to Do Something.

For 24-hour support in Queensland call DVConnect on 1800811811, MensLine on 1800600636 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800737732.

Lifeline Australia, which offers 24-hour crisis support, can be reached on 131114.

