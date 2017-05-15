'He died a terrible death': Another alleged dog baiting case

Pacific Haven's Kim and Kym Richards believe someone has left baits for their dogs to discover, following the traumatic deaths of their jack russells, Tarzi and Zarli. Pictured with Sixpack.

HEARING about the two recent suspicious dog deaths in Pacific Haven surfaced sad memories for Fraser Coast's Ellen Egen.

Kim and Kym Richards believe their pets Zarli and Tarzi were baited after they died "horrifically" just days apart.

Mrs Egen could relate to the Richards family as she too had a dog die with same symptoms, also from a Pacific Haven address, in 2016.

She believes her white kelpie cross named Vladimir was baited during a short-stay at their holiday home.

"He died a terrible death," Mrs Egen said.

"We stayed a little longer at the Pacific Haven home only because it was raining, which is when it happened."

Mrs Egen fell sick for a number of days after the tragedy which she believes was caused directly by Vladimir being unwell.

"At the time, I just put it down to being so upset but later learned that poison can transfer to humans," he said.

"I was sick for three days.

"If a child was to pick up a bait, imagine how sick they could get."

Devastated by the loss of her 11-month-old dog, Mrs Egen later learned of a number of similar incidents like that of the Richards that have happened in the area.

The best way to prove of baiting is through an autopsy.

Mrs Richards sent dog Tarzi to a vet but results have come back as inconclusive.

"We were warned this could be the result at the start from the fact that he threw up so much," Mrs Richards said.

"It's very frustrating."

Mrs Richards now has another fright on her hands - another one of her dogs, Sixpack, has started to show the same symptoms.

"We're really panicking that it's going to be the same result as the other two," she said.

"He has been crook vomiting and cramping.

"He is at the vets now."