'He got out right next to us': John Farnham 60s concert

SUSIE Dahl was just ten when she caught a glimpse of Johny Farnham from the back of her mum's car.

Too young to go into the concert, her mum took her and her four siblings along to listen to the newly crowed king of pop from the foreshore opposite the Beach House Hotel near where he was performing.

"The only two songs I knew at that age were Sadie the Cleaning Lady and Rain Drops Keep Fallin' on My Head," Susie said.

"I was about ten years old and I am sure it was in 1969 when he was first known as King of Pop," she said.

Aussie music legends John Farnham, James Reyne, The Black Sorrows and Ross Wilson are coming to Hervey Bay next year to play a music festival at the Seafront Oval on February 10, 2018.

While Susie is now looking forward to watching The Black Sorrows next year, she has vivid memories of John Farnham's performance back in the 60s.

"Mum dragged us (five kids) along to the concert at the Pacific Palais Dance Hall which was near the now Beach House Hotel," she said

"He got out of a car right next to us, I remember saying to mum is that him, is that him?

"He was known as Johnny Farnham back in those days."

Susie said fans were hanging over the balcony screaming when he arrived.

"It was a lot of fun as a ten year old."

Susie also has memories dancing to his songs on the radio as a kid and watching him on Band Stand, which was the rock and roll TV program of the era.