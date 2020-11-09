‘He loved everybody’: Partner’s heartfelt tribute to rider

TRIBUTES FLOWING: Friends and family have paid tribute to 53-year-old Glen Patten, who died in a motorcycle crash in Black Mountain on Saturday.

TRIBUTES FLOWING: Friends and family have paid tribute to 53-year-old Glen Patten, who died in a motorcycle crash in Black Mountain on Saturday.

The partner of a 53-year-old motorcycle rider who died after a crash at Black Mountain says she feels like a piece of her life has ended.

Glen Patten passed away after colliding with a campervan on Black Mountain Range Rd about 1.40pm Saturday, on his way home to Cooroy.

Tributes have flowed for the popular motorbike guru, with family and friends reflecting on the life of an "all-round good guy" cut tragically short.

Mr Patten had been a fixture of the Coast motorcycle scene, having operated a rider licensing and training business with long-term partner Katrina Marvill, and his expertise was a cornerstone of motorbike businesses in Kunda Park and Gympie, while he'd also run a business in Tasmania.

Tributes for 'amazing' bloke killed in crash

Mr Patten and Ms Marvill shared four children between them and had been together for 17 years before Saturday's tragic crash.

"He loved everybody," Ms Marvill said in a statement provided by a family friend on her behalf.

She said her beloved partner had been proud of anybody's achievements and she felt like "a piece of her life has ended" with his passing.

Mr Patten's most recent boss, Shane Assink, owner of Wide Bay Motorcycles, said he'd known Mr Patten for 25 years and in nearly 40 years in the industry, had never met anyone with the same passion and knowledge of bikes.

"He lived and breathed motorbikes," Mr Assink said.

"He was the walking internet here."

ALL-ROUND GOOD GUY: Glen Patten has been remembered as a loyal, passionate man, after he tragically died in a motorcycle crash in Black Mountain on Saturday.

Mr Assink said the tight-knit team at the dealership were struggling to come to terms with the news, and he said Mr Patten would be near-impossible to replace.

"He's a very loyal person," Mr Assink said.

"He'd always put himself last."

Mr Assink said they would close the shop on the day of Mr Patten's funeral, out of respect of their mate, to honour his life.

"If I could sum Glen up … it would be 'all-round, good guy'," Mr Assink said.

"He was a very, very generous person."

Grandma paralysed after freak accident walking dog

One of Mr Patten's former employers, and another close friend, Paul Peterson, owner of Pro Honda in Brisbane, said he couldn't think of one person who hadn't liked Glen.

"Glen was a cracking guy that always had time for a chat and a coffee with a customer," Mr Peterson said.

"He always thought about everybody."

Mr Peterson said the best way to describe Mr Patten's motorcycle knowledge would be "extreme", and said after 26 years in the business, he was yet to meet anyone whose knowledge rivalled Mr Patten's.

"He was passionate about it," Mr Peterson said.

Mr Peterson said Mr Patten had been a "very good rider" who was "usually fairly calculated" and his death had come as a shock.

Tributes were also pouring in for Mr Patten on local motorcycle riding social media pages.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations into the crash are continuing.