A father of two who has previously been jailed for arson is set to be locked up again after for lighting vegetation during the last horror fire season.
Crime

‘He must go to jail’: Man lit blazes at height of bushfires

by and Geoff Egan
7th Aug 2020 4:08 PM
A Moreton Bay man is likely to be jailed after pleading guilty to lighting fires during the height of 2019's horror bushfire season.

Clayton Jay Ganzer pleaded guilty at Pine Rivers Magistrates Court to wilful damage and stealing charges.

The court heard that between November 13 and December 21 last year Mr Ganzer lit vegetation on fire.

The court heard Mr Ganzer, 46, has previously been jailed for arson offences.

Magistrate Trevor Morgan said the father of two "needs to go to jail for this".

"He's pleaded guilty to setting fire to vegetation in November and December last year," Mr Morgan said.

"Which was, to my recollection, just about the height of the serious community concerns about bushfires.

"That means he must go to jail for this."

The sentence was adjourned for information regarding Mr Ganzer's mental health.

