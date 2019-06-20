Attempted murderer released into Bundy: Victim speaks out

RELEASED: Eric Heuer, who stabbed his flatmates while they slept, was arrested in dramatic scenes at Urangan in 2008. On Tuesday he was released from jail to live in Bundaberg after serving 10 years.

Alistair Brightman

VIOLENT, without motive.

A pathological liar who appeared to have no remorse for his victims.

Described as "quite insane" during sentencing.

It was the case that shook the Hervey Bay community and now the man who launched a frenzied knife attack on his flatmates as they slept is free to roam the streets of Bundaberg after being released from prison on Tuesday.

Eric Roger Frederick Heuer stabbed his flatmates, Rodney Pettitt and Robin Drury, with a stainless steel kitchen knife while they slept at their unit on November 18, 2008.

Heuer spent 10 years and seven months of a 13-year jail term behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of attempted murder and one count of grievous bodily harm.

Despite almost dying after he was stabbed 11 times by Heuer, in an emotional post online this week, Mr Drury detailed how he refused to be the scared victim any more.

But he holds fears for anyone who comes into contact with Heuer in the future.

Double stabbing at Urangan - alleged attacker in the water at Urangan beach near marina rock wall. Hervey Bay man Eric Heuer accused of butchering his housemates, at Urangan on November 18, 2008, has pleaded guilty. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

"So, it seems that it is time. After 10 years and seven months, Eric Heuer will be released from his sentence for my attempted murder this Tuesday, June 18, 2019," Mr Drury wrote.

"Don't feel bad for me. I no longer have a care in the world regarding him. He won't be moving back to Hervey Bay (he'll be in Bundaberg instead), so I won't be bumping into him down the street.

"Not that I'd be too worried about that anyway. I'm not the scared little victim that I was for quite a few years.

"I'm stronger than I've ever been. And if I found myself staring eye to eye with him ever again, this time I'd be awake and not half empty of blood.

"He'd be a smart man to go about living his life and not even dreaming about trying to hurt me again. Because that simply won't happen."

The day after Drury and Pettitt were stabbed, police arrested Heuer, bare-chested and covered in blood with a rope around his neck at a Urangan beach.

For five years the matter dragged through the courts as Heuer underwent physiological testing, but eventually the Mental Health Court found he was not of unsound mind and declared him fit to face trial.

Then in 2013 Heuer pleaded guilty and in June 2014, after hearing two days of, at times conflicting, evidence from psychiatrists during the contested sentencing, Justice Jean Dalton said she could not conclude Heuer was suffering from a psychotic episode when he attacked his then friends.

That was despite forensic psychiatrist Peter Fama telling Brisbane Supreme Court that Heuer had an acute onset and acute remission of psychosis.

He said it did not matter if the psychosis was transient, Heuer still had "a disease of the mind".

"He is, I believe, quite insane," he said.

During sentencing Heuer was declared a serious violent offender, which meant he had to serve at least 80 per cent of his jail term.

Justice Dalton said Heuer, a pathological liar, did not seem to have expressed any remorse for his actions.

Yesterday the NewsMail asked Queensland Corrective Services if they could provide an assurance that the community would be protected from Heuer.

A spokesperson for the department citied privacy provisions and said it did not discuss the individual management of prisoners or comment on individuals under its supervision.

Member for Bundaberg David Batt said as a former police officer he believed it was important that sentences always met community expectations and that offenders were always held to account.

"The LNP is known to be tough on crime and I am proud to represent a party that puts the safety of victims and their communities first," he said.

"When an offender is released after serving their sentence, it's always going to be a difficult time for victims and their families and I will always encourage them to reach out and access the support available to them."