THE heart of Maryborough will come alive tonight (June 30) in a Mary Poppins' themed street party.

There will be loads of entertainment including performers and vendors lining the streets with live music.

Along with music there will be amusement rides, games, pop-up bar and fireworks at the free event.

If you're into dressing up, get into the spirit of the event and come along dressed in your favourite heritage costume.

The CBD will come alive at 5pm.