Kiwis falter after Head's ton puts Aussies in box seat

Travis Head hits out on his way to a century for Australia at the MCG. Picture: Scott Barbour/AAP

Travis Head hits out on his way to a century for Australia at the MCG. Picture: Scott Barbour/AAP

A DETERMINED Travis Head shrugged off accusations of wastefulness to convert a start into a century before Australia's bowlers rammed home their advantage over New Zealand on Friday.

Head turned his ninth score above 50 into his second Test century to help Australia to 467, before the Black Caps reached stumps at the MCG on 2-44.

Recalled quick James Pattinson snared the key scalp of Kane Williamson, who was caught after skying a pull shot on nine.

Pat Cummins' seven-over opening spell of 1-8 netted the wicket of new opener Tom Blundell (15), who was also caught behind by Tim Paine.

But the star on day two was Head with his 114.

With his spot in the side in question headed into the Boxing Day Test, the South Australian's innings was arguably the most important of his career.

Accused for being wasteful by Ricky Ponting and told to pull his ego back when he let another big score slip in the series' opener in Perth, there were no signs of concentration lapses in Melbourne.

Patient throughout, Head spent 49 minutes and 42 balls in the 90s before he brought up three figures by driving Tim Southee through backward point just after tea.

The ton should go a long way to locking his spot down long-term, after Head's axing for the last Test of the Ashes this year and mounting pressure this summer.

He moved his feet well and cut with great control throughout, sharing a 50-run stand with Paine for the sixth wicket and putting Australia on top after Steve Smith was bounced out.

Paine's up-tempo 79 should also end any questions over his short-term future, as he pulled powerfully and drove with precision.

Travis Head celebrates his second ton.

It was his highest Test score in nine years, before he was out lbw to Neil Wagner after a successful review by Williamson.

Paine's innings also drove New Zealand's bowlers into the ground, after they'd threatened to open the door back into the match when Smith copped a brute of a ball from Wagner (4-83).

When the Australian star got one that rose steeply at him from the left-armer, he took evasive action but the ball ricocheted off his bat handle and lobbed to gully.

Henry Nicholls leapt to take an acrobatic catch, ending Smith's bid to become the first player to score centuries in five straight MCG Test appearances.

Australia's former captain had previously played the short ball well, limiting and controlling his pull shots while evading the majority of the bouncers headed his way.

But Wagner's delivery showed real life in an MCG pitch that has been accused of being too dead in recent years.

Southee also got just reward to finish with 3-103 as he cleaned up the tail, but the form of out-of-sorts spinner Mitchell Santner (0-82) is a concern for the Black Caps.