Head to wider reefs this weekend

3. Cameron Bosel and Darren Townsend landed this pair of thready's on a recent fishing trip.

WELL, the Fraser Coast has certainly had its fair share of rain with the possibility of a bit more to come but for now we focus on the available species and different techniques that'll keep you out among them.

The fresh water influx and continual mix and stir in the water has pros and cons to the fishing, depending on location and targeted species.

This time of year, even with the fresh, is the time to be chasing prawns and crabs.

Along the inland side of Fraser has been popular with anglers chasing a feed of reef fish from around the many creek outlets, reefs and rock ledges, with a few big fish out-smarting even the most seasoned fisho.

Using prawns, herring or pillies has been the bait of choice for blackall, moses perch, tusk fish, cod and grassy sweetlip.

Within the same protected waters of the Great Sandy Strait is the ideal place to troll for a few pelagics.

Where the dirty water meets the blue is a tell-tale sign that the big predatory fish will be lurking below cleaning up on all the washed bait fish.

The coming weekend will be the right time of moon and with light winds predicted, head to the wider reef and spots.

Here's hoping that the tax men only take a small percentage - nothing ruins a fishing trip more than being inundated by sharks.

Now it's time for this week's brag board...