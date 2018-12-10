Menu
A Fraser Island Dingo on Seventy Five Mile Beach. Picture: Lachie Millard
Environment

Heading to Fraser for Christmas? Keep eyes open for dingoes

10th Dec 2018 5:19 PM
FAMILIES heading to Fraser Island for summer holidays are asked to stay in fenced areas and follow all dingo-safe behaviour.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch reminded visitors and residents that dingoes are not domesticated animals and to stay dingo-safe especially if camping with children.

"Summer coincides with dingo pups learning survival skills which can lead to young dingoes displaying behaviour, which can be mistaken as playing, as they test their place in their pack," Minister Enoch said.

"Occasionally this dominance-testing is directed towards people, leading to high-risk situation."

Between 100-200 dingoes roam K'gari's 166,000 hectares with numbers increasing after breeding, and then declining due to natural attrition.

Report a negative dingo interaction by calling 4127 9150.

Other dingo-safety tips are:

  • NEVER feed dingoes
  • Always stay within arm's reach of children and small teenagers
  • Walk and sit in groups
  • Do not run or jog - you could trigger a negative dingo interaction
  • Lock up food stores and iceboxes (even on a boat moored near the shore)
  • Never store food or food containers in tents
  • Secure all rubbish, fish and bait.
  • When visiting lakeshores, do not take food or drinks, except water.

If you feel threatened by a dingo, remain calm and confident. Dominance testing is very unlikely to escalate if people stay calm.

  • Stand up to your full height, face the dingo, and keep your arms close to your body.
  • While facing the dingo, calmly back away to a safe area, preferably a vehicle or fenced area.
  • If you are with others, stand back to back, and confidently call for help. Do not run or wave your arms.
