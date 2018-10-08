Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nine people are being looked at by paramedics following a crash in North Queensland.
Nine people are being looked at by paramedics following a crash in North Queensland.
News

Handgun used in lunchtime robbery at caravan park

Annie Perets
by
8th Oct 2018 9:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HANDGUN was believed to have been used during a daylight robbery at a Torquay caravan park.

Police are investigating the incident which happened about midday on Sunday.

Early reports indicate the offender pointed the weapon at a female employee before fleeing the scene with money.

Recapping the terrifying event, a caravan park employee told the Chronicle the offender "pulled a handgun out of his pants and pointed it at the manager."

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the staff member was not injured.

If you have any information for police, call Police Link on 131 444.

Related Items

Show More
caravan park robbery theft
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Councillor self-refers for investigation after complaint

    premium_icon Councillor self-refers for investigation after complaint

    Council News A Fraser Coast Coast councillor has referred himself to be investigated by the Department of Local Government after a complaint was raised

    M'boro water main to be replaced for first time in 78 years

    M'boro water main to be replaced for first time in 78 years

    News About $650,000 has been committed to the project

    Three-car crash wraps up busy weekend for emergency services

    premium_icon Three-car crash wraps up busy weekend for emergency services

    News Three were transported to hospital with minor injuries

    Local Partners