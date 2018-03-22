HEADS UP: Look to the sky for the Chronicle's new drone

THE Fraser Coast Chronicle has launched its latest high-tech gadget into the skies of Fraser Coast to provide readers an even more comprehensive picture of what's happening in the region.

We've added a drone to our arsenal of news delivery equipment.

This means we'll now be able to bring even more amazing vision of the Fraser Coast terrain, the big community events and news stories that break.

You might have already seen the drone in action across the Fraser Coast.

For more than a century the Fraser Coast Chronicle has brought readers the news of the day and this latest addition once again shows our commitment to enhancing what we offer, both in print and online.