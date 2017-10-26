Healer tells all in latest self-published books

Maaroom poet Deb Carroll with her second book titled Feeling True.

Maaroom poet Deb Carroll with her second book titled Feeling True. Valerie Horton

Boni moved to Bauple when she was 12 and started with the Herald in 1991. Over the years, she’s worked her way up from secretary to editor.

THE journey continues for Maaroom author and clairsentience Deb Carroll who will release her second self-published book next month.

Seven years ago, Deb let the cat out of the bag to family who held scepticism and a taboo-like attitude to her healing abilities.

Clairsentience, which means clear sensing, is the ability to feel the present, past or future physical and emotional states of others, without the use of the normal five senses.

Deb said she has helped people pass over and calmed grieving families.

Last October the born and bred Maryborough lady published her first book, Reflections.

"Because of my personal story with my first book I wanted that to continue on,” Deb said.

"I have had excellent feedback from the first book.”

Deb said she has sold half of the stock she printed.

"I wanted to be halfway so I could start my new book and people could then buy the set,” she said.

"Being self published I think I have done pretty well.”

The author said she left her first book where she had told her family of the gift she had.

"They knew nothing about my healing ability, knew nothing about me writing poetry.

"So this feeling true, which is the name of this book, is letting the cat out of the bag so to speak.

"It has been a fantastic release.

"I was 47 then and I will soon be 54.”

Deb said her mum didn't believe her at first.

"My mother's mum abused me as a child - she had the same gift but was never allowed to use it but she knew I would.

"She abused me verbally and was very hard on me.

"But being as hard and as horrible as she was - my grandmother really made me the strong person I am today.

"She brought her two daughters up that it was completely taboo - so it was a big shock especially to mum.

"But she had handled it really well - and when she read the story Reflections she burst into tears.”

Deb said he dad understood having grown up with clairvoyants who travelled like gypsies doing shows and rodeos.

Her brother was a non-believer and she said even though he believes now he gave her a gruelling time when she opened up.

"I certainly did a lot of research - the gift I have is from my mother's side.”

Deb said her friends have been her rock and saw her for what she was.

"This is how the next story goes - Feeling True - behind these eyes,” she said.

"It has been quite an interesting journey for me and with the poetry side people are really enjoying it they want more.

"This book has opened me up more - I am working on other projects.

"It has lead me down different paths - writing poems for other authors and local businesses.

"I have said it in both books - if my words can help somebody out then my job is done.”

Deb Carroll's books can be found at the Maryborough Visitors Information Centre, Gifts Gallery, Homewares from Everywhere or online at unique-healing.com.

Deb Carroll will launch her second book at the Maryborough Library on November 6, Tiaro Library on November 8 and Hervey Bay Library on November 10 - all at 10am.