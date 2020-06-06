Health alert issued for new Wide Bay coronavirus case

A PUBLIC health alert has been issued for a new coronavirus case in the Wide Bay health district.

A man in Bundaberg has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state's total of confirmed cases to 1061.

Contact tracing is under way and it was confirmed the man was on two Virgin flights - one from Melbourne to Brisbane and one from Brisbane to Bundaberg.

Health Minister Steven Miles said it was evidence of the importance of keeping the state's borders closed.

Until now, the Wide Bay region had been coronavirus free since May 9.