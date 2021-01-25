Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Australia suspends travel bubble with New Zealand
News

Health alert: Plea to get tested over NZ case fears

by Janelle Miles
25th Jan 2021 6:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Travellers who have arrived into Queensland from New Zealand since January 14 are being urged to get tested for the COVID-19 virus and to quarantine until they receive a negative result.

The public health alert comes as Australia will halt travel to and from New Zealand after a woman was infected with the highly contagious South African variant.

She had since visited "a number" of locations in New Zealand.

The woman is confirmed as having the highly contagious new South African variant of SARS-CoV-2. She is believed to have acquired the virus while in hotel quarantine.

Contact tracing is underway in New Zealand.

Queensland Health said: "We are urging anyone who has returned from New Zealand to get tested immediately, even if you do not have symptoms and to quarantine until you receive a negative result."

The alert includes anyone who has arrived into Queensland from New Zealand on green corridor flights.

People who are unsure if they need to get tested or to isolate should call 13 HEALTH.

For information about testing clinics: health.qld.gov.au

"New Zealand recorded a confirmed positive COVID-19 case in a returned traveller who tested positive after completing 14 days of hotel quarantine. The woman has since visited a number of locations in New Zealand," Queensland Health said in the alert.

"The woman is confirmed to have the South African variant of COVID-19, which is more contagious than previous variants.

"We are urging anyone who has returned from New Zealand to get tested immediately, even if you do not have symptoms and to quarantine until you receive a negative result.

"Contact tracing is currently underway by New Zealand Health authorities."

Originally published as Health alert: Plea to get tested over NZ case fears

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks new zealand

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘CARELESS’: Illegal island campfires need tougher penalties

        Premium Content ‘CARELESS’: Illegal island campfires need tougher penalties

        News Conservationist who led the campaign to ban fires on Fraser Island during his time on the Advisory Committee speaks out.

        Emergency services kept busy with two Bay crashes overnight

        Premium Content Emergency services kept busy with two Bay crashes overnight

        News Three people were taken to hospital after the crashes

        FOR SALE: 10 million-dollar Fraser Coast homes on the market

        Premium Content FOR SALE: 10 million-dollar Fraser Coast homes on the market

        News From water front to out bush, take a peek at what more than $13 million in Fraser...

        GREAT DEAL: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News Get discount Binge streaming and Kayo live sports access