Health boss sacking exclusive: ‘I had majority support’, chair says

Former Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service board chairman Dominic Devine said he was dumbfounded at the decision to sack now former chief executive Adrian Pennington.

Mr Devine said a number of distressed board members had been in contact with him, and he understood the decision to remove Mr Pennington had not been one voted on by the board. However, late yesterday current health service chair Peta Jamieson said she had every confidence she had the support of the majority of the board's members.

The board has nine non-executive members.

"Under the Act, the responsibility for making the ultimate decision rests with the chair," Ms Jamieson said.

"I had every confidence before I made the decision that I had the majority support of the board."

Earlier, Mr Devine said it was usual for members of the board and executive to have disagreements. "I find it difficult to understand how such an important decision, the most important decision in my view made by the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board since it was instigated, did not go to a full board meeting," he said.

While, he said, the legislation was clear and the decision was within the law, Mr Devine felt this was an issue that should have gone to a vote. "I know - and I've had contact from board members - and I know that there was no meeting, no board meeting, at which a motion was passed to dismiss the CEO, that's a fact," Mr Devine said.

He said it was his experience that the board would field complaints about executives, but that was normal in an organisation with several thousand people in it.

"I've seen what he was furnished with - it's just nothing.

"Honestly there's a couple of complaints, nothing of significant nature," he said. He questioned the process and whether the decision was in the community's best interests.