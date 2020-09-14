QUEENSLAND has recorded no new cases of coronavirus overnight as 30 cases remain active.

The update comes as Queensland's Chief Health Officer has police officers who "follow her everywhere" after she received death threats over border policies and funeral exemptions, the state's peak medical body president says.

AMA Queensland President Dr Chris Perry told The Today Show criticism towards Dr Jeannette Young has been "toxic".

Deputy Premier Steven Miles is expected to address the threats against Dr Young when he holds a press conference at 9am. Watch in the player above.

Australian Medical Association of Queensland President Dr Chris Perry has taken aim at the “cowardly people” threatening Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young. Picture: Attila Csaszar

"Jeannette now has a couple of police outside of her house, who go with her everywhere," Dr Perry said.

"She has had to have extra help with sorting through the applications for quarantine exemptions; she was getting over 100 per day which she was trying to deal with herself, so working through five in the morning to nine at night was quite hard work.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young is being targeted by online trolls. Picture: Attila Csaszar

"It's been quite stressful and it hasn't been helped by cowardly people who are threatening to take the life of a woman."

Dr Perry on Sunday fronted a media conference in vigorous defence of the CHO, warning "online trolls" and bullies to "back off".





Originally published as Health chief under police protection after death threats