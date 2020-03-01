HEALTH SHOCK: Apathy driving obesity rates, survey reveals

AS OBESITY continues to climb on the Fraser Coast, experts have warned that most are unwilling to make lifestyle changes to beat back the kilos.

For the inaugural Obesity Awareness Week, Australian Medical Association Queensland President Dr Dilip Dhupelia released findings of a survey of doctors about their overweight and obese patients.

It revealed more than 70 per cent of Queensland doctors had seen a rise in the number of patients with obesity-related illnesses such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and stroke, compared with five years ago.

On the Fraser Coast, 36 per cent of people were obese while 34 per cent were overweight.

Australian Bureau of Statistics data collated by the Public Health Information Development Unit at Torrens University in Adelaide found the Wide Bay Local Government Area with the highest rate of obesity was South Burnett where 39 per cent of residents were obese and another 32 were overweight.

AMA Queensland Central Queensland representative Dr Nick Yim said some doctors in the region were treating up to 20 per cent more patients with obesity-related illnesses.

“Also extremely concerning is that many Queenslanders don’t seem to take their health seriously,” Dr Yim said.

“Nearly 90 per cent of GPs surveyed said their patients were not willing to make healthy changes, even when they knew their weight was posing health risks.

“Apart from the impact on individual health, this obesity epidemic is a huge burden on regional health services.”

According to the survey, 62 per cent of doctors said the most common attitude of their obese and overweight patients was that they were generally aware of the risks but were not committed to a long-term lifestyle regime necessary to return to a healthy weight range.

Another 27 per cent were not very aware of the risks but, even when advised, were not committed to a long-term lifestyle regime necessary to return to a healthy weight range.

Only 11 per cent were committed to undertaking lifestyle changes

Obesity Awareness Week, from March 2 to March 6, was created by AMA Queensland to help Queenslanders create healthier habits at work, home and school.

It challenges people to a realistic daily challenge – from adding more steps or switching off a screen, to swapping junk food for healthier options.

Dr Dhupelia said the first step for overweight or obese people was to see their GP for a health check-up and to create a plan.