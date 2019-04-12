Healthcare runs in the family for Hervey Bay graduate

DESTINY: Ashley Black with her parents Kasey and Mark Black at her USC graduation ceremony at the Sunshine Coast.

HER mum is a nurse and her father is a paramedic.

So it's no surprise Ashley Black was interested in a career in the health industry.

Ms Black, 21, graduated from the University of the Sunshine Coast this week with a a Bachelor of Paramedic Science.

She said from an early age she had wanted to learn how to be an ambulance officer.

"My interest was sparked by my father, Mark Black, who has been a paramedic with the Queensland Ambulance Service for over 22 years," Ashley said.

"When I was younger, Dad would let me look inside the ambulance and turn on the lights for me and, as I grew older, the novelty of being inside an ambulance never wore off," she said.

"I enjoyed hearing about what my father did on his shifts and admired the comradery that he and his peers shared."

The former Xavier Catholic College student said by the time she had finished high school she realised that she wanted to follow in his footsteps and enrolled to study Paramedic Science at USC's Sunshine Coast campus.

The program is delivered by experienced paramedics and gives students the clinical knowledge, hands-on experience and skills to forge a successful career.

"I made amazing life-long friends at USC, the classes had a real sense of community and we all worked together to ensure we achieved the best possible outcomes," Ashley said.

"One of the main things I have learned is that you can know every technique in the book and have all the knowledge in the world, but the most important skill in the workplace is good communication.

"Communication can change the way someone feels about an experience, and in this line of work you want to ensure people feel safe and comfortable in your care."

Ashley is currently going through the selection process for the Graduate Paramedic Program with the Queensland Ambulance Service.