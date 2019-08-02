HEALTHY RELATIONSHIPS: Love doesn't have to bite

St Mary's College Year 10 student Kailey Gempton taking part in the creative session of the healthy relationships and domestic and family violence program Love Bites.

St Mary's College Year 10 student Kailey Gempton taking part in the creative session of the healthy relationships and domestic and family violence program Love Bites. Cody Fox

WHAT does a cup of tea have to do with consent?

Just ask Year 10 students at St Mary's College who completed the Love Bites program on Wednesday.

The three-session program focuses on education about healthy relationships and domestic and family violence.

St Mary's College guidance counsellor Anita Uden said Love Bites had been offered to Year 10 students for eight years.

"The program is very relevant to teenagers and encourages respectful relationships," she said.

"With the use of social media it's more important than ever to talk about respectful relationships.

"This program encourages self-empowerment and gives examples of the sometimes subtle signs of abuse, harassment and toxic relationships."

Ms Uden said students took a lot out of the police talk about types of abuse, sentencing and legal matters.

"Understanding the responsibility of safely using the internet is very informative and sometimes eye opening for the students," she said.

"We are very lucky to have the support of our police and community groups to deliver this very relevant program."

Maryborough Patrol Group domestic and family violence co-ordinator Sergeant Hayley Skyring said by the end of the year six high schools across the Fraser Coast would have taken part in the program.

"A common theme is students don't seem to realise the seriousness and toll of examples of emotional and psychological abuse as well as physical," she said.

"Services like police, Centacare, Zonta and Wide Bay Sexual Assault take part in the program and are available for support and advice."