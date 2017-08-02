Hear that? There's no better time for a free hearing check

Maryborough's Phyllis Cait knows there's no better time than now to get a hearing check.

96-YEAR-old Phyllis Cait knows getting a hearing check is a quick and wise move to prevent further problems down the line.

Ms Cait was fitted with hearing aids after she contracted Asian flu some time ago, causing hearing loss.

"These are the best hearing aids I have ever had. I have been through so many; I know how good these are,” Ms Cait said.

"I can't bear to not wear them

Australian Hearing Week is fast approaching, and Fraser Coast residents are being urged to call in for a checkup on their hearing.

Free hearing checks will be held on the following dates on the Fraser Coast:

August 20, 8.30am-5pm, Wide Bay and Fraser Coast Home Show, Maryborough Showgrounds

August 21, 8.30am-12.30pm, Australian Hearing Hervey Bay Centre, 55 Main St, Hervey Bay

Adam Lewtas at Australian Hearing Hervey Bay said this year's theme celebrates seniors' enjoyment of sports and activities locally available.

Maintaining good hearing is about communication, which boosts confidence in social situations and allows people to fully participate in fitness and other activities they have always done - or to try something new,” Adam Lewtas said.

"A hearing check is one part of overall health monitoring and if a hearing loss is detected, we can advise next steps, suitable technology and provide ongoing support,” Adam Lewtas said.

Hearing Awareness Week will be held from 20-26 August.