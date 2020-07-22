Heard’s sensational Kate Moss claims

Amber Heard stepped in to prevent her sister Whitney Henriquez from being thrown down the stairs by Johnny Depp after remembering a "rumour" of the same thing happening to Kate Moss, London's High Court heard on Tuesday.

Heard, 34, told the court she hit Depp, 57, in defence of her sister after remembering the "rumour" she had heard about Depp's former girlfriend, the supermodel Kate Moss.

"I did strike Johnny that day in defence of my sister, he was about to push her down the stairs," she told the court about the alleged incident in March 2015

"The moment before that happened, I remembered information I had heard (that) he pushed a former girlfriend - I believe it was Kate Moss - down the stairs," she said.

"I had heard this rumour from two people and it was fresh in my mind.

"In a flash I reacted in defence of her."

"For years, Johnny's punched (me) and for years I had never even hit him. I never so much as landed a blow and I will never forget this incident … it was the first time after all these years (I hit him back)," she said.

Eleanor Laws, QC, acting for Johnny Depp, said "you just added that bit in about Kate Moss. You've changed your story."

Heard denied it, saying "that's always what it has been."

"This is the first time you've mentioned it, do you agree?" Laws pressed, to which Heard replied "I don't know."

Kate Moss and Johnny Depp dated in the 1990s when she was 20 and he was 31. Depp has denied hitting her while they were together.

Actor Johnny Depp and model Kate Moss dated in the 1990s.

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss in 1997. Picture: AP PHOTO/Remy de la Mauviniere.

The court was also shown vision of Heard speaking at a hearing in the US on 13 August 2016 in which she described stepping in to protect her sister and that she feared for her sister's life.

Depp has strenuously denied domestic violence against Heard.

On Tuesday, his ex-wife took to the witness stand for the second day of a libel suit the Pirates of the Caribbean Star has brought against the publishers of The Sun newspaper and its executive editor Dan Wooton over a headline in which Depp was referred to as a "wife beater."

Amber Heard arriving at court where she took the witness stand in London. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Amber Heard denied leaving human excrement in their bed, saying only Johnny Depp would have such a sense of humour as to do that, in court. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images.

HEARD DENIES POO IN BED

Heard also told the court her side of the story from the night of her 30th birthday party on 21 April 2016 on which the couple had a fight and "human excrement" was found in their marital bed. Heard's team claims this was her bed at the time as the couple were sleeping separately.

Laws, acting for Mr Depp, read out a text exchange between the couple in which he apologised for running late on the evening of her birthday party and the couple told each other "I love you".

But the night descended into chaos with Heard alleging she was hit by Depp and left "heartbroken" upon leaving for Coachella music festival the next day.

"I couldn't be excited, my husband had beat me up on my 30th birthday," she said. "I was heartbroken."

Laws asked if it was Heard who left the "human excrement" on the bed but she said "of course not, it was absolutely disgusting."

"Of course not, that's unimaginable to me," she said, adding that she didn't know anyone "other than Johnny" who would have such a sense of humour as to find that funny.

She also said that the couple's dog, Boo, would lose control of its bowels at times because "when she was a puppy she ate a bud of cannabis."

"I would clean that up. I would never just leave that for the housekeeper to clean up. So if I saw that I would clean that up," she said.

Johnny Depp has denied physically abusing his ex wife Amber Heard. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images.

'THIS IS AWFUL AND EMBARRASSING'

Heard was pressed a number of times about her memory with Depp's lawyers attempting to protray her version of events as inaccurate. At one point Heard described one night as a "traumatic evening and a traumatic time, I doubt the sequence of events was a priority in my brain."

Heard said upon filing for divorce she wanted to protect the couple's privacy and painted her former husband as a man who had a "nuanced relationship with reality" who would surround himself with people who "never could or would hold him accountable for his actions."

"He couldn't see the damage he had done to himself," she said, adding that it was "preposterous" for Depp to be presenting himself as a victim of Heard's violence as he has claimed.

"He was twice my size, he beat me up for five years. It seems preposterous to me that his claims of victimhood were real or could work, I was trying to save him the embarrassment," she said.

"In essence, I was asking him to stop calling me a liar because it would force me into a position to prove it. And here we are four years later and I just didn't want to do this to him, I didn't want to do this to us.

"This is awful and embarrassing … he had a vast PR team that's still at work to this day … I just wanted him to stop doing that in the press because it would force me into the position that I would have to prove it."

Amber Heard arriving at court where she took the witness stand in London. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP

Heard and Depp were together from 2011 to 2016 after meeting on the set of The Rum Diary. Their divorce was finalised in 2017.

Depp has vehemently denied any physical abuse and claims Heard was abusive towards him. She alleges he threatened to kill her and abused her through punching, slapping and kicking her as well as controlling her finances and behaviour.

Heard also claimed in her witness statement to the court Depp accused her of having affairs with her co-stars including Eddie Redmayne, James Franco, Jim Sturgess, Kevin Costner, Liam Hemsworth, Billy Bob Thornton, Channing Tatum and Kelly Garner.

Depp has branded Heard's allegations "complete lies".

The case continues.

Originally published as Heard's sensational Kate Moss claims