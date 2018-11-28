Menu
FREE HEARING CHECKS: Offered at the Australian Hearing Bus which will be on the Fraser Coast. Contributed
Hearing Bus offers free checks in the region

Boni Holmes
28th Nov 2018 6:31 PM

FREE hearing checks will be available on the Fraser Coast in the coming weeks.

The Australian Hearing bus will stop at Maryborough, Howard, Hervey Bay, Toogoom and Childers to offer the checks and raise hearing health awareness in the local community.

Australian Hearing Hervey Bay manager Adam Lewtas said because age-related hearing loss developed gradually, it was common for people to overlook warning signs that their hearing was diminishing.

"Hearing loss is a prevalent issue in the community," he said.

"One in six Australians is affected by hearing loss. And with an ageing population this is expected to increase to one in four by 2050.

"A hearing check is a quick and easy way to measure the sounds you can and can't hear.

"Our team will also be on hand to guide you through what next steps you may have to take in regard to your hearing."

As well as having a hearing check, visitors to the bus can also find information on a range of common hearing issues and view a display of easy-to-use hearing devices for around the home.

This includes headsets for watching the TV and alert systems for doorbells.

"Not everyone who is experiencing problems hearing needs a hearing aid," Adam said.

"Sometimes they might just need support listening to the TV at normal volumes, hearing at noisy social events, or hearing friends and family on the phone."

No appointment is necessary. Australian Hearing will provide hearing checks to any interested adults over 18 who visit the bus on the day.

BUS SITES

 

Howard Markets, 56 Steeley St: Saturday, December 1 from 6am

 

Maryborough Central Plaza, Alice St: Monday, December 3 from 8am

 

Childers Neighbourhood Centre, 69 Churchill St: December 4 from 10am

 

Toogoom Pharmacy, 6 Jeppersen Rd: Wednesday, December 5 from 8.30am

 

Burrum Heads Pharmacy, 2 Burrum Heads Rd: Monday, December 10 from 9am

 

Maryborough Central Plaza, Alice St: Tuesday, December 11 from 8am

australian hearing childers fchealth fcmaryborough fcwhatson hervey bay howard toogoom
Fraser Coast Chronicle

