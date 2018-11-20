Menu
Winner of the Beach House Hotel Hervey Bay 100, Simon Hearn.
Winner of the Beach House Hotel Hervey Bay 100, Simon Hearn.
Hearn third fastest in Hervey Bay 100 history

Matthew McInerney
20th Nov 2018 12:53 PM
TRIATHLON: Simon Hearn was just 40 seconds from a dream step up to the open's male class at the Beach House Hotel Hervey Bay 100.

A former age group competitor, Sunday's event was the first time Hearn competed at the Hervey Bay 100 as a open athlete.

Reigning champion Callum Millward singled out Hearn in the lead-up to the race, saying he was one to watch.

Hearn proved Millward's assessment correct when he turned in the third fastest time in Hervey Bay 100 history.

His 3hrs 31min 6sec time was just 38 seconds behind Millward's record 3:30:28 he set last year. Millward, who finished Sunday's race in 3:33:46 now owns two of the four fastest times in history.

Sam Betten, who won the Hervey Bay 100 in 2015, owns the second-fastest time of 3:30.50.

START TRAINING: The 2019 Hervey Bay 100 will be held on November 23-24.

