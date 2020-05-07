Heart breaking hotel coronavirus crisis decision

(L) Bar staffer and horticulturalist Jenni Burns with assistant manager of the Hervey Bay Hotel and Resort Breanna Barker. Photo: Stuart Fast

(L) Bar staffer and horticulturalist Jenni Burns with assistant manager of the Hervey Bay Hotel and Resort Breanna Barker. Photo: Stuart Fast

FOR Hervey Bay Hotel assistant manager Breanna Barker, standing down the close-knit team who had become like family was one of the hardest moments of her life.

In the weeks that have followed that dark day however, the hotel has set a great example of how to not only ensure staff don’t feel forgotten but also to do the best for a business in a bad situation.

During weekly calls Ms Barker checks in on the emotional and financial needs of her “great team” which she looked forward to reinstating once the Covid-19 crisis ended.

In the meantime, while the pub is shut, the bottle-shop and resort accommodation remains open.

A refurbishment is using all local trades including Dundowran Demolition, Wayne Kruger Electrical, Possum Paradise, Hervey Bay Shopfitters and Hervey Bay Plumbing.

Ms Barker said keeping the renovations local helped other businesses during the crisis.

Some hotel staff with broad skills had been re-purposed such as bar staffer Jenni Burns.

Ms Burns is a horticulturalist and has been working to re-vamp the garden.

She said being able to work meant everything and she was grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the renovations.

Reception and cleaning staff are giving the hotel rooms a facelift.

Senior management is knee deep in concrete and dust.

Ms Barker said hotel staff were looking forward to reopening and welcoming back the team, seeing regular patrons and sharing a drink once the crisis passed.