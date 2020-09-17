Heart breaking statistics behind drive for law reform

People gathered at the Hervey Bay event in City Park to promote the need for Voluntary Assisted Dying law reform.

SURROUNDING seven pairs of shoes, representing the number of terminally ill people who died by suicide each month, they gathered to call for change.

Residents met in City Park this week to create greater awareness around the push for Voluntary Assisted Dying (VAD) law reform.

It comes as representatives of the My Life My Choice coalition, which advocates for VAD law reform in Queensland, prepares to visit the Fraser Coast and the Wide Bay regions this week.

Clem Jones Trust Chair David Muir said the Queenslanders who took their own lives each month, often in horrific and lonely circumstances, did so because they feared the prospect of intolerable suffering at the end of life.

The group is asking voters to check where their local state election candidate stands on VAD reform.

In March, the Queensland Parliament’s cross-party Health Committee Inquiry into end-of-life issues delivered a report recommending new laws.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk referred the issue to the Queensland Law Reform Commission which has until March 2021 to draft a VAD Bill.

This will be considered by the State Government after the state election in October.

Mr Muir said voters wanting better end-of-life choices with VAD laws should make sure their local state MP for the 2020-2024 parliamentary term also backed VAD.

“It’s too late after polling day to discover your local MP doesn’t support VAD,” he said.

“It’s very simple — to make VAD laws a reality we need a majority of pro-VAD MPs in the next parliament.”

Mr Muir said My Life My Choice would be asking every candidate about their commitment to VAD and releasing the results prior to polling day.

“VAD laws give patients with a terminal illness or neurological condition facing imminent death and experiencing intolerable suffering, the personal choice over both the timing and circumstances of end of life,” he said.

Mr Muir said one of the biggest myths about VAD was that churchgoers did not support it, when the fact was many people of faith did.

“It is church leaders whose opposition doesn’t reflect the views of their own congregations,” he said.

“In fact polling earlier this year by the Clem Jones Group showed strong support for VAD among people of different faiths.

“Even among practising Catholics, 60% wanted VAD laws as did a majority of other practising Christians, so church leaders are out of touch even with churchgoers.”