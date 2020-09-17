Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
People gathered at the Hervey Bay event in City Park to promote the need for Voluntary Assisted Dying law reform.
People gathered at the Hervey Bay event in City Park to promote the need for Voluntary Assisted Dying law reform.
News

Heart breaking statistics behind drive for law reform

Jessica Cook
17th Sep 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SURROUNDING seven pairs of shoes, representing the number of terminally ill people who died by suicide each month, they gathered to call for change.

Residents met in City Park this week to create greater awareness around the push for Voluntary Assisted Dying (VAD) law reform.

It comes as representatives of the My Life My Choice coalition, which advocates for VAD law reform in Queensland, prepares to visit the Fraser Coast and the Wide Bay regions this week.

Clem Jones Trust Chair David Muir said the Queenslanders who took their own lives each month, often in horrific and lonely circumstances, did so because they feared the prospect of intolerable suffering at the end of life.

The group is asking voters to check where their local state election candidate stands on VAD reform.

In March, the Queensland Parliament’s cross-party Health Committee Inquiry into end-of-life issues delivered a report recommending new laws.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk referred the issue to the Queensland Law Reform Commission which has until March 2021 to draft a VAD Bill.

This will be considered by the State Government after the state election in October.

Mr Muir said voters wanting better end-of-life choices with VAD laws should make sure their local state MP for the 2020-2024 parliamentary term also backed VAD.

“It’s too late after polling day to discover your local MP doesn’t support VAD,” he said.

“It’s very simple — to make VAD laws a reality we need a majority of pro-VAD MPs in the next parliament.”

Mr Muir said My Life My Choice would be asking every candidate about their commitment to VAD and releasing the results prior to polling day.

“VAD laws give patients with a terminal illness or neurological condition facing imminent death and experiencing intolerable suffering, the personal choice over both the timing and circumstances of end of life,” he said.

Under the My Life My Choice banner the Clem Jones Group is working with Dying With

Mr Muir said one of the biggest myths about VAD was that churchgoers did not support it, when the fact was many people of faith did.

“It is church leaders whose opposition doesn’t reflect the views of their own congregations,” he said.

“In fact polling earlier this year by the Clem Jones Group showed strong support for VAD among people of different faiths.

“Even among practising Catholics, 60% wanted VAD laws as did a majority of other practising Christians, so church leaders are out of touch even with churchgoers.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wind farm company claims it’s connected to community

        Premium Content Wind farm company claims it’s connected to community

        Environment The developer behind the project is holding regular community sessions

        $3M BUILD: Coast company scores water park contract

        Premium Content $3M BUILD: Coast company scores water park contract

        Council News “For us its all about the community.”

        Council's Covid-19 taskforce to ‘educate’ businesses, clubs

        Premium Content Council's Covid-19 taskforce to ‘educate’ businesses, clubs

        Council News Councillor calls for team not to be ‘heavy handed’

        How handwashing, new rules are keeping more than COVID away

        Premium Content How handwashing, new rules are keeping more than COVID away

        Health Local flu results are in and the results speak for themselves