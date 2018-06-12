Menu
Scene of a fatal crash between a station wagon and a semi-trailer at the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Gympie St at Torbanlea.
Scene of a fatal crash between a station wagon and a semi-trailer at the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Gympie St at Torbanlea. Alistair Brightman
News

HEART OF GOLD: Tributes flow for Bundaberg crash victim

12th Jun 2018 11:24 AM
"BEAUTIFUL" and with "a heart of gold" have been some of the words used to describe a Bundaberg woman who was tragically killed in a car crash on Sunday evening.

Tributes have flowed for 50-year-old Cheree Vowles after news of the horrific crash circulated social media.

The local woman was driving back home after a trip to Hervey Bay when tragedy struck at Torbanlea after her car and a truck collided near the intersection of Gympie St and the Bruce Hwy about 4.40pm.

The 50-year-old mother was killed in the horror crash.

Howard Senior Constable Ed Gompelman said it appeared Ms Vowles had pulled out in front of a truck, which had been heading north in the 100kmh zone.

"It is as easy as she simply did not see the truck," he said.

"The truck driver has done absolutely nothing wrong."

Those who knew Ms Vowles took to Facebook yesterday to share their tributes.

"Rip my beautiful lady you did not deserve this," Kristy Orpin posted.

"My hearts broken into pieces... she was so beautiful and had nothing but a heart of gold. She doesn't deserve this. No one does but especially not her," Madison Sherratt said.

"Such a beautiful, beautiful person taken way too soon," Emma Johnson said.

Snr Const Gompelman said although speed was not a contributing factor, reducing the speed limits would be something for Main Roads to consider.

He said accidents like this were an unfortunate but powerful reminder to motorists.

"The message is people just need to be patient and aware of your surroundings," he said.

"Remember the fatal five (speed, seat belts, alcohol and drugs, distraction and fatigue)."

 

bundaberg crash fatality hervey bay
Bundaberg News Mail

