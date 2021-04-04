It was a Hollywood double for Noosa locals this week as actors Matt Damon and Liam Hemsworth holidayed together in the Queensland hot spot.

The pair spent the week as part of a large group - including Damon's wife Luciana Barroso and their children, as well as friends Luke and April Munro - travelling north from Noosa to their usual camping spot at Double Island Point and Rainbow Beach.

The group were spotted dining at up-market restaurant Sails on Hastings St last weekend, where they were seated at a beachfront table and enjoyed a night of wine and cocktails.

Hemsworth was even seen hitting the beach at Noosa that night.

They managed to slip the paparazzi, who were spotted waiting haplessly at the nearby Noosa Junction.

The group then travelled north to Rainbow Beach where delighted locals surfed alongside the pair of Hollywood actors.

Matt Damon with Rob ‘The Ice Man’ Gough at Rainbow Beach. Picture: Rob Gough/Facebook

Damon snapped a photo with Rainbow Beach ice delivery driver Rob Gough, aka The Ice Man, who described him as a "top bloke".

"What a privilege it was to meet and share waves with these guys," he said.

The group also enjoyed a sunset camp fire at Double Island Point, where Damon first visited with Liam's older brother Chris Hemsworth in 2018.

At the time, a photo of him sharing a can of XXXX Gold beer with a local surfer was widely shared.

Chris and Liam holidayed at the same spot together last July, having previously visited the nearby Makepeace Island, a private boat trip away from Noosa.

Chris was occupied filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Sydney, which Damon is also in Australia to appear in.

Despite reported interest in purchasing northern NSW property, Damon recently dashed hopes of his becoming a permanent Aussie, saying: "I don't think so."

Liam Hemsworth hams it up at Double Island Point. Picture: April Munro/Instagram



Originally published as Heart-throbs' love affair with Sunshine State continues