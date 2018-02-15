Heart warning for elderly, sick as heatwave continues

A health warning to those with heart conditions has been issued as the heatwave continues.

THE Heart Foundation has urged Queenslanders with heart conditions to take extra care this week as temperatures continue to rise.

It follows heatwave gripping the Fraser Coast and other Queensland regions over the last week.

People with heart disease or who are taking medication for blood pressure or excess fluid, such as diuretics, are at higher risk of falling ill or having a heart attack during a heatwave.

Heart Foundation CEO Stephen Vines said people should prepare themselves and be aware of the conditions they walk into.

"Heatwaves also take a particular toll on the health of our elderly relatives and friends - and I would urge people to be vigilant about looking out for them during these hotter days,” Mr Vines said.

"Sweating leads to dehydration, which reduces the volume of blood. This makes the heart pump harder to circulate the reduced amount of blood around the body.”

Heatwave health tips: