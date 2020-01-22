Menu
Rocky the Croc was found dead in his pen earlier today
Heartbreak as adored Koorana mega-croc found dead

Jack Evans
22nd Jan 2020 4:09 PM | Updated: 5:28 PM
ROCKHAMPTON farewells it's favourite four-legged reptile with the passing of Rocky the saltwater crocodile.

Koorana Crocodile Farm owner John Lever made the sad announcement earlier this afternoon.

Rocky was given to the farm in 1982 and during his time there, tripled in size and became a tourist favourite.

Mr Lever said Rocky lost his appetite about a month ago and had stopped reacting to food.

On Tuesday afternoon, he was found dead in his pen.

The Lever family holds plenty of fond memories during their time with Rocky.

John's son Adam was born two years after Rocky came to the farm and now a tour guide himself, Adam has spent his life with the croc.

John and Lillian Lever run the Koorana Crocodile Farm.
Mr Lever fondly reflected on a time he was asked to take Rocky to Brisbane for a hospitality conference for the Sheraton Hotels Group.

Rocky was displayed in a tank for all in attendance to see while they ate their dinner.

According to Mr Lever, Rocky was on his best behaviour and the crowd was in awe.

Rocky has even survived an altercation with a much larger croc in the farm when he was under four metres, drowning his 5.2m opponent.

Adam Lever feeding Rocky
Mr Lever said his injuries were severe and they were unsure whether he would survive.

Rocky went on to please thousands of tourists over the years.

Mr Lever said his family and farm staff were deeply saddened by the news.

Undoubtedly, many Central Queensland locals and tourist will be too.

Rocky was estimated to be around 40-years-old, 5m long and weighing in at more than one tonne.

The croc will now undergo a post-mortem to determine the cause of death and Mr Lever said he'd like to salvage the skin and skull for a display at the farms visitor centre.

Rocky the Croc
