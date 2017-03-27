HEARTBREAK: M'boro farmer misses out on love on reality show

Susan Rawlings and Sean Hollands in a scene from Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

HEARTS broke across Australia on Sunday night as Maryborough farmer Sean Hollands was rejected by his 'wife' Susan Rawlings, who told him they'd be better off remaining friends.

The couple were one of the fan favourites on this year's series of Channel 9's reality television show Married at First Sight.

The distance between the couple, not to mention the difference in their lifestyles, had been an ongoing challenge for the two throughout the series.

While Sean enjoys live on his Maryborough farm with his horses, Susan lives in Perth close to family and friends.

With Sean unable to move due to family commitments, the onus was on Susan to move to Queensland to continue their relationship.

After the homestay in Maryborough, Susan told Sean she couldn't envision leaving her life in one of Australia's capital city to live on the farm, a lifestyle vastly different to her own.

But Sean had hope when at a recent dinner party held for the show's remaining couples, Susan said she was open to relocating for love.

"It was basically a bit of a shock when she said she would move to the farm," Sean said.

While he was clearly saddened after Susan made her decision during the commitment ceremony, her choice to remain close friends rather than to continue the relationship did not shock Sean.

"We'd agreed to be friends, we had completely different lifestyles," he said.

Sean said it had been amazing to see how invested Australia was in his relationship with Susan.

He said he believed people felt so strongly because the two were there for the right reasons and were totally sincere in their feelings for one another.

"A lot of Australia has invested in our relationship," he said.

Sean said he was still in touch with many people from the show, including Cheryl Maitland, Simon McQuillan and Anthony Manton, as well as Susan.

Sean said they were still offering support to one another even though the experiment was over.