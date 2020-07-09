Wildlife rescuers captured the moment a grief-stricken male kangaroo stood comfortingly beside his female mate and her joey after the pair were hit by a car.

Wildlife rescuers captured the moment a grief-stricken male kangaroo stood comfortingly beside his female mate and her joey after the pair were hit by a car.

This heartbreaking image of a male kangaroo grieving over the body of a dead female roo was captured by wildlife rescuers north of Yarra Glen.

The female roo and six-month-old joey, had been hit by a car and left for dead.

Wildlife shelter volunteers found the tragic scene on Wednesday morning.

The male adult roo was seen stroking the body his dead mate.

The male joey, which they called Floyd, was retrieved from the dead mother's pouch but he died soon after at a nearby shelter.

Rescuers Vicki Lloyd-Smith and Pam Roxon, who took the image, wanted to share the images to show the world that kangaroos felt real pain and compassion.

Nikki Sutterby, president of the Australian Society for Kangaroos, that roos were

sensitive, family animals with close and complex social structures.

"They are regularly witnessed in the wild and in care actively protecting their family, showing deep loyalty and affection and distress and grief when they die,'' Ms Sutterby said.

ian.royall@news.com.au

Originally published as Heartbreaking image of a male roo mourning his female mate