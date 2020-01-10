HEARTBREAKING: Original builders remember gutted Coke Works

HEARTBREAKING: Keith Jurgens and Sydney Bullemor were two of the original builders who constructed the Bowen Coke Works building that tragically was gutted by fire on New Year's Eve. Picture: Jordan Gilliland

TWO Bowen men who were part of the small team who built the Bowen Coke Works administration building gutted by fire last month have proudly remembered the time spent constructing the building.

Keith Jurgens and Sydney Bullemor were 'heartbroken' when they returned from holidays to hear the Bowen Coke Works had been completely destroyed by a fire on New Year's Eve.

Mr Jurgens and Mr Bullemor were two of the original four men to construct the building, which was officially opened in April 1966, after nine months of construction.

"It's so sad to see it gone now, honestly it's pretty heartbreaking," Mr Jurgens said.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesperson at the time said the fire was fully involved when crews arrived and 'there was no way of salvaging it'.

The building was used by all employees of the Coke Works, with breakrooms, showers, administration and storage all ran out of the structure.

Mr Jurgens said although they didn't have a say in the actual design of the building, there was a high level of pride the friends held for its construction.

"It was so well constructed, if it called for three inch timber, four inch was used. If there was rivets, it was good steel" he said.

"You just don't see a construction like that anymore, it was of such a high quality. It could stand up to any cyclone"

Mr Jurgens said the quality was obvious with the amount of 'good quality' timber used in its construction.

Making the structure even more impressive is the fact it was predominantly done without the use of power tools and modern day building equipment.

The 300sq/m concrete floor took three months to lay by hand, with no 'pre-mix concrete like these days'.

"It was constructed stick by stick with no cranes, something you wouldn't see these days," Mr Jurgens said.

Mr Bullemor, who spent 25 years at the Coke Works after returning in 1968 as a carpenter, said they were both 'disappointed' to see history go up in flames.

"It's really sad and we still can't believe it in a way," he said.

"When you look at the structure all burnt out, I can see beams that were laid out and I remember putting that wood in."

Seen is Sydney Bullemor planting the flag on the roof of the Bowen Coke Works during construction. The flag signified the roof was ready to be sheeted and the local member of parliament 'owed them a beer'.

Mr Bullemore remembered placing a flag on the roof of the building before the roof sheeting went on to signify 'it was time for a beer to be bought'.

"At the time, if you put a flag on the roof it signified the sheeting was meant to go on and the member of parliament would buy you all a beer," he said.

"Sir Peter Delemothe was our member at the time and he was always down having a talk to us when we were building. He happily shouted the beers."

The pair aren't sure what the future will hold for the rest of the remaining Coke Works site, but they'd like to see something positive happen to the area.

"It'd be a real shame to let it all rot away," Mr Jurgens said.

Bowen Police Sergeant Craig McConnell said the circumstances into the fire were still being investigated, with forensic information sent to Brisbane.

He said the process could take months before more information was known.