Mum told: "Your son passed away five minutes ago."

Carlie Walker
| 17th Jul 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 6:50 AM
Andrew Vesey-Brown with daughter Ruby
Andrew Vesey-Brown with daughter Ruby

NO parent should ever have to lay their child to rest.

But Maryborough's Kylee Slater will confront that reality this week when she travels to Gladstone to farewell her slain son, Andrew Vesey-Brown.

He died in hospital after he was stabbed in the chest at a Gladstone unit on July 10.

He had celebrated his birthday just 10 days earlier.

Now his family, including his six siblings and his beloved daughters, Summer and Rubi, have been left to mourn their brother, son and father.

Ms Slater said her son was funny, charismatic and protective of those he loved.

"He would walk into a room and light it up," she said.

"He was just wonderful. He had piercing blue eyes."

Late in the evening on July 10, Ms Slater received a phone call that would break her heart.

It was from a friend who told her she had heard there had been a stabbing in Gladstone and Andrew might be the victim.

Ms Slater called the hospital, hoping Andrew may have only suffered minor injuries.

After being transferred to a supervisor, Ms Slater was then able to speak to a police officer who broke the news.

"He said 'I'm so sorry to have to tell you this. Your son passed away five minutes ago'."

The grief was immediate and she was left screaming and crying.

Just a few hours earlier, Andrew had called his mum, asking her to come pick him up because he wanted to come home for a while.

They had plans in place for him to come to Maryborough.

"He was so close to coming home," she said.

Ms Slater said she was comforted by the knowledge that her son, who was just 23 years old, had known how loved he was.

Her firstborn, she described how she felt when he was placed in her arms.

"It was that first intense feeling of love you could ever feel... that feeling doesn't ever go away."

Three people were with Andrew following the alleged stabbing and Ms Slater said she also drew comfort from what they had told her.

She said they had kept her son at ease and told him help was on the way and that he would be okay.

"I know he wasn't alone," she said.

But despite knowing that he had people who tried to help him in his final moments, the pain is still intense.

"I'd give my own life if it would bring him back," Ms Slater said.

"He wasn't perfect, but he was perfect to me."

A 29-year-old Gladstone man has been charged with Andrew's murder.

Andrew Vesey-Brown with daughters Ruby and Summer
Andrew Vesey-Brown with daughters Ruby and Summer
