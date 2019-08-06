HEARTFELT MESSAGE: Bay mum's life-changing foster care

HOME TO STAY: Fraser Coast foster carer of 26 years Kathleen Cady, pictured on her Sunshine Acres property, is raising awareness for fostering in the Wide Bay for Queensland Child Protection Week next month.

EVERY child who walks through Kathleen Cady's front door is considered family.

It doesn't matter what their story is or where they came from to end up at her Sunshine Acres home - the foster carer of 26 years looks after each child like they are her own flesh and blood.

It is this selfless dedication which has earned her the Queensland Child Protection Week Volunteer Award, to be presented at Parliament House later this month.

"I have no idea of the number of children I have fostered over the years,” Ms Cady said.

At 25, Ms Cady was a single mum of three children, working while studying to become a nurse.

At a birthday party she noticed a child not being treated well by a foster carer and decided to do something.

From that point on, her desire to help others as a nurse transformed her life as she transitioned into being a full-time carer for the most vulnerable in the community.

On her 14-acre plot nestled amongst scenic bushland, Ms Cady's foster family shares a nine-bedroom home her father built by hand.

"I implore more people to register to become a foster carer because there are children whose lives you can change in the Wide Bay area,” she said.

"It is a hard but rewarding experience... it has changed me for the better.”

Ms Cady has fostered children of all ages and for all time periods.

"The aim is always reconciliation with their family. Sometimes that will take months and sometimes that will take years,” she said.

Ms Cady currently has eight people in her care - four primary placements who live with her full-time until they choose to leave, one she has guardianship of and three young adult men.

Churches of Christ Care intensive fostering case manager Julie Chalmers has worked in the foster system and child protection for two decades.

She applauded Ms Cady for her tireless caring work.

"We definitely need more people like Kathleen,” she said.

"We help train all potential foster carers to help give them the necessary skills.

Ms Chalmers said children were placed in foster care for a range of issues.

"It might be as simple as a single parent with no relatives has to go into hospital and the child would be on a short-term placement and go back once their parent is better. Other reasons can be substance abuse or alcohol abuse and it might not be safe for the child to remain in the home, it could be a child has been neglected or high priority cases like sexual abuse allegations,” she said.

Ms Chalmers said in line with government legislation, the ultimate goal was for families to be reunited and while parents reached goals set by Child Safety it was important for the children to have safe and fulfilling lives.

She said those interested in becoming foster carers could call with Churches of Christ Care on 1800 222 273 or register their interest at cofc.com.au/outofhomecare

/foster-with-us.