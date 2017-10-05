Heartfelt messages for amazing dad who touched so many lives

HE has been described as an amazing and hard working father who was young at heart and will truly be missed by the Fraser Coast community.

Heartfelt messages have been left for Bradley Davis, the son of Susan River's Hard Yakka founder Bob Davis, after he was killed in a crash near Gladstone on Monday.

Jai Turner, a participant who completed the Operation Hard Yakka program, left beautiful words on behalf of all the young teenagers whom the Davis' have touched the hearts of.

"Bradley was one of the young at heart type of people who grew younger as each day went by, with his enthusiasm, empathy, respect and trust each and every one of the Operation Hard Yakka participants who completed the course will forever remember the friendly smile that was always pictured upon his face," Jai said.

"His undying loyalty to his family and an all round phenomenal man, forever in memory Bradley Davis."

Mariska Malmros sent her sympathies to the family of a man she described as a 'great guy'.

"My heart goes to his wife, children and family."

Bradley Davis. Contributed

Chronicle reader Amanda Strathdee shared condolences to all family and friends of Brad.

"An amazing man who helped change the lives of many youth, will be greatly missed by many," she said.

"Sending love and strength to the family."



Lyndell Hikaiti remembers him as a 'little fella'.

"He was just a lovely little boy, and he grew into a very lovely young man," Lyndell said.

While she hadn't seen Bradley for quite some years, the family were in her thoughts.

"Sending you all big love and hugs and prayers, and may your strength as a loving family bring you through these extremely tough times, love to you all Lyndell n Milton."



Kirsty Richters Jacobson sent her deepest sympathy to Bianca and her family during this terribly sad time.

"Life can be so cruel," she said.

Cassie Thorne described Bradley as such a lovely and hard working guy.

"My prayers are with you Bob and Julie," she said.



Melissa Dower knew Bradley as a 'champ of a bloke.'

"Thinking of his beautiful family at this time," she said.

Juney Hawthorn said he was a beautiful man taken too soon.

"Deepest condolences to the Davis Family, RIP Brad," she said.



Chronicle reader Siaosi George Fuka said 'prayers for you my bro.'

"It was so good knowing you and condolences going out to your family esp your kids."

"Gone too soon."

Maria Scott expressed her sorrow to Bob and Julie for their loss.

"I am not sure if you would remember me, but the Waynesburg College crew stayed at the camp about 16 years ago, and as you know Brad was there with us the whole time," she said.

Bob Davis revealed his 40-year-old son had been helping youths in Rockhampton and was on the way home to his Fraser Coast family when he was killed at Miriam Vale.

A Go Fund Me campaign that has been set up for the family shared 297 times on Facebook.

To make a donation, click here.

