Heartfelt messages for brave girl with 10kg tumor

Cherish-Rose was diagnosed with cancer on her ovaries at just 11-years-old.
Amy Formosa
by

HEARTFELT messages have been left for a brave Hervey Bay schoolgirl who is enduring the fight of her life after doctors discovered a sinister 10kg tumour in her stomach.

Cherish-Rose Lavelle, 11, was rapidly losing weight with little to no explanation when her concerned mother took her to the doctor.

Within hours she was transferred to Hervey Bay Hospital and put on a plane to Brisbane - the size of the mass so rare doctors initially suspected she may have even been pregnant.

Tests soon revealed however that the culprit was an aggressive germ-cell cancer on her ovaries.

MESSAGES ON FACBOOK

Charmaine Soderstrom: "What a brave inspirational young girl, sending you healing vibes Cherish."

Sheree Weis: "Thinking of you Cherish-Rose, get well soon."

 

Cherish-Rose was diagnosed with cancer on her ovaries at just 11-years-old.
Debbie Nash: "Sending you Love and healing Cherish-Rose."

"You have a beautiful smile."

Tracey Jeffery: "Fight hard Poppet."

Helen Maffescioni: "Thinking of you sweet girl."

Karen Hone: "Stay strong beautiful girl."

Neta Jean Thinking of you ;(

Carrie Dempster: "Lots of love Cherish."

Leeanne Rowe Singleton: "Bless her."

Amy Elizabeth: "What a brave little girl!"

"Stay strong Cherish-Rose!"

To leave a message for Cherish-Rose comment below or visit the Fraser Coast Chronicle on Facebook.

