Heartfelt messages for brave girl with 10kg tumor

Cherish-Rose was diagnosed with cancer on her ovaries at just 11-years-old.

HEARTFELT messages have been left for a brave Hervey Bay schoolgirl who is enduring the fight of her life after doctors discovered a sinister 10kg tumour in her stomach.

Cherish-Rose Lavelle, 11, was rapidly losing weight with little to no explanation when her concerned mother took her to the doctor.

Within hours she was transferred to Hervey Bay Hospital and put on a plane to Brisbane - the size of the mass so rare doctors initially suspected she may have even been pregnant.

Tests soon revealed however that the culprit was an aggressive germ-cell cancer on her ovaries.

Cherish-Rose was diagnosed with cancer on her ovaries at just 11-years-old.

