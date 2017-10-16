Heartfelt messages for 'true gentleman' Trevor Cecil

Australia Day - Citizen of the Year - Trevor Cecil. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

HE was a real estate agent by profession, but Trevor Cecil was remembered for much more than that.

Readers have shared heartfelt messages following the sudden death of the Fraser Coast man who was actively involved in enriching the quality of life of residents through sport, community service, the arts, education and aged care.

Mr Cecil, a real estate agent and auctioneer by profession, was the longest serving Hervey Bay Rotarian and a founding member of Hervey Bay Air Sea Rescue.

Chronicle reader Gail Ciavarella described Mr Cecil as another true Hervey Bay legend.

"We will all miss you so much Trevor Cecil, RIP, such an amazing ambassador for our town who did so much in the community,” Ms Ciavarella said.

"Our Cruise for Charity night and auctions will never be the same or the Bay to Bay Yacht races.”

Ian Trainor was shocked to hear the news.

"I first met Trevor when we were on the FCAC Council, what a great man,” Mr Trainor said.

"I was privileged to conduct his father's funeral from St Paul's, another great man.

"Blessings to his family.”

Ambulance prize wheel - Trevor Cecil has been helping out for 40 yrs.

Chronicle reader Rachel Stephenson described him as a true gentleman.

"Hervey Bay real estate won't be the same,” Ms Stephenson said.

Annette Jane Mitchell said she would miss his infectious laugh.

Barb Mosk was saddened by the news of 'a good man with a good heart.'

The Fraser Coast's Ken Nothdurft was pleased he had a recent chat with Mr Cecil RIP Trevor.

"You have left us way too soon.”

Mr Cecil left an impression on Janine Flewell-Smith.

"Lovely gentleman, always cheery, will be sadly missed.”

Sonya Chapman left her condolences for the Cecil family.

Daven Meg Mulhare will never forget that laugh of his.

"Trevor will be sadly missed by family and friends.”

Julie Shumack, who has known Mr Cecil for many years through a love of music, left her condolences for the family.

Cheryl Estreich was very sad to hear the news and said she always found him to be a pleasant man and a true gentleman.

"The community will miss you, condolences to the family.”

Coral Gerny was in shock.

"Trev was having a cuppa with us and laughing only last week,” she said.

"Such a genuine man that we will miss.”

Andrea Byrne will always remember him for his kindness he brought to her family.

Malcolm Quinn described him as a lovely man, with a big heart and even greater integrity.

Hailee Everard said they would miss the wolf whistles from across the car park.

